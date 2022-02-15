So you want to know how to drive a Fortnite Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak for the season challenge? This latest feat may not exactly turn the popular battle royale into a racing game, but powering up to the peak is going to be nice and scenic, not to mention the great view you’ll get when you arrive.

Quadcrashers are a dime a dozen in Fortnite Chapter 3, but a great spot to grab one is by a hut that’s situated to the south of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard. This means you’ll be on the opposite side of the mountain where, at the bottom, there’s an IO base at Covert Caverns. Pinnacle Peak is at the top of that mountain, so all you need to do is drive your quad up there to complete the challenge. It shouldn’t be too hard – there are plenty of roads that lead near the top, but parts can be a bit steep. You might need the Quadcrasher’s boost ability, which you trigger using the spacebar key.

In case you’re having trouble visualising everything, Logjam Lumberyard, the lake, and Covert Caverns are all in the snowy northwest of the map. Make sure to check out the visual aid we’ve prepared below.

Fortnite Pinnacle Peak location

Here is the location of Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite:

That’s everything you need to know to complete this particular Fornite challenge. As well as the rest of this week’s challenges, check out the Fortnite Fortnite Foundation skin challenges, where you’ll get the Rock as a Fortnite skin. Want some free Fortnite V-bucks? We’ve got you covered.