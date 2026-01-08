You'll need more friends than ever for the new South Park Fortnite event, and it's going to be chaos

It was only a matter of time before Fortnite and South Park came together. Epic's free-to-play battle royale game has already teamed up with The Simpsons, Family Guy, Futurama, and plenty more, and now it's finally the turn of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and friends. What's got me most hyped for the new Fortnite update, however, is the introduction of the long-rumored Quints playlist, which will finally allow us to team up in five-player squads.

The new Fortnite Quints mode is pretty much exactly what you'd expect, allowing you to queue up as a team of five. That lets you invite even more of your friends into the same match, and as someone who's always been a fan of a bit more chaos in my games I'm looking forward to how hectic teamfights are going to be with an extra person on each side.

Fittingly, that means we're actually getting five South Park skins, with the core crew of four joined by Butters. The trailer reveal for Quints sees Butters whip out the Stick of Truth and transform the school bus into a full-on battle bus. There's even a Towelie sidekick.

Rather than adopting the 'muscular Peter Griffin' approach, this time Epic has opted to put the kids into cardboard mech suits to make sure they have a big enough profile to fit the Fortnite style.

Epic also confirms that, along with the introduction of a special South Park zone inspired by Eric's million-dollar amusement park Cartmanland, the Born in Chaos pass will actually be free for everyone. The downside is that it's limited to items as a result, with the character skins going into the Fortnite shop instead.

The South Park Fortnite release date is Friday January 9, and the Born in Chaos event runs until Thursday February 5. The limited-time Fortnite Quints playlist will run for the same duration. You'll be able to access the Born in Chaos pass for free.