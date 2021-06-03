Where are the Fortnite raid artifacts in Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle?

Want to know which artifacts you need to raid in Fortnite? The final week of Chapter 2 Season 6 is upon us, and we’ve seen some strange goings on with the map in the leadup to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date: from downed helicopters and broken telescopes, to cb radios emitting transmissions and crop circles appearing in fields. That said, there are still regular challenges to complete.

In addition to challenges where you need to use Fortnite crafting to make pistols, tame and hunt specific Fortnite animals, and defeat one of the Fortnite bosses, there’s also one where you have to ‘raid’ an artifact in both Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. This is as simple as interacting with any of the artifacts in both locations, and thankfully there are multiple copies of each artifact.

So here are all of the artifact locations you need to complete this challenge, including maps pinpointing where you need to go to, and what exactly you are looking for in each location.

Fortnite Stealthy Stronghold artifact locations

The Stealthy Stronghold artifacts are the small aztec-like totems. There are four of them in total. Here’s where you can find these Fortnite artifacts:

In the ruins to the southeast, next to a tree

Inside the ruins just shy of the centre of Stealthy Stronghold

By a broken bit of wall to the northeast

In the ruins to western side of Stealthy Stronghold

Fortnite Coral Castle artifact locations

The Coral Castle artifacts are the gold fish statues. There are four of them in total. Here’s where you can find these Fortnite artifacts:

On top of the mound northeast of the main castle

Underneath the bridge north of the main castle

Underwater at the bottom of the main castle

On the lowest level of the building south of the main castle

And those are all of the Fortnite raid artifact locations for both Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. With the season wrapping up soon, it’s about time you checked off the final few challenges you have on your list, such as the Fortnite sandcastles locations or where the tallest mountain is. You may also want to check out how to get some of the best Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 6, as a few are actually found in-game, including Neymar Jr.