Ralph Lauren Fortnite outfits arrive with a Zero Build tournament

If you’re looking for a fresh new battle royale game look, there are some new Ralph Lauren Fortnite outfits arriving in the Item Shop soon. A partnership between designer Ralph Lauren and Epic Games features the new in-game Polo Stadium Collection, plus a physical capsule collection and a zero-build tournament, which kicks off November 4.

The outfits, which arrive in the item shop November 5, feature Ralph Lauren’s bold red Polo colour scheme and come in two variants, the Polo Prodigy and the Stadium Hero ’92. Both outfits also feature a full set of matching accessories, including a pickaxe styled as a Ralph Lauren-branded polo mallet.

Fortnite players can participate in the Polo Stadium Cup zero-build tourney beginning November 4 for the chance to unlock the new outfits and accessories a day early.

You can head to Ralph Lauren’s official site for the capsule collection, which launches November 2.

For everything that’s changed on the Fortnite new map for Chapter 3 Season 4, just check out our guide.

