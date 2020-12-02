Where to find the Fortnite Razor Crest

Looking for the Razor Crest in Fortnite? After Season 4 concluded in spectacular fashion – driving a battle bus rigged with explosives into Galactus’ open mouth with the help of Marvel heroes – Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has arrived. Agent Jones has assembled the greatest hunters from across realities – and one of them is the Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian skin is unlocked at level one of the Battle Pass, and much like the Awakening Challenges for the Marvel skins, there’s a quest series to upgrade his armour. To complete the first part of this quest, you’ll need to locate the Mandalorian’s crashed gunship – the mighty Razor Crest – on the new Fortnite Season 5 map.

In keeping with the ‘hunters’ theme, there are all kinds of NPCs roaming the map, who will provide you with quests and Fortnite bounties, which will earn you bars to spend on various rewards. If you’re going to take these contracts, you’d better be dressed for the job – so here’s how to find the Razor Quest for the first Fortnite Beskar challenge.

Fortnite Season 5 Razor CRest Location

The Razor Quest can be found to the east of the Zero Point, on the edge of the desert, on top of a hill to the southeast of Colossal Coliseum. You’ll be able to see the ship pretty clearly as you descend, and all you need to do is show up to unlock the first Mandalorian skin upgrade.

You might spot The Mandalorian nearby – he’s a tough foe to beat, but he is carrying a mythic weapon which you can pick up after defeating him.