Want to know how to complete Fortnite Reboot Rally challenges? As you open the battle royale game client during the start of Chapter 3 Season 4, you may see a new dedicated segment of the quest menu that you can’t finish. By earning points, you’ll be able to unlock four new rewards. If you’re confused about what the website the QR code links to has to do with these challenges, this is just an information page for those who don’t want to log into the game to find out what they could get. It’s a bit like this page if you think about it!

To complete the Fortnite Reboot Rally challenges, you and at least one friend who is new or returning to the game need to party up and play games. Your friends must have played two hours or less in the 30 days before September 18, 2022. Reboot Rally runs until October 3, 2022 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST, so you don’t have long to get those points.

How to earn Fortnite Reboot Rally points

As long as you party up with at least one friend who hasn’t played Fortnite for quite some time, you should both be able to earn points by completing these daily challenges.

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (Stage 1) – 50 points

Complete a Battle Royale match with an eligible friend (Stage 2) – 10 points

Earn 80,000 experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences – 5 points

To rally a friend back, go to your friends list and look for an eligible player with a blue revive logo next to their username. Click on their name and click the Rally ‘em Back option.

Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards

There are four rewards that you unlock by playing games with your mates. All of these items will be made available in the Fortnite shop for a price at a later date, so don’t worry if you miss out. Here are all the Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards and how many points you need to get them.

Barb-B-Q emoticon – 50 points

Freshly Forged wrap – 100 points

Red Hot Revenge harvesting tool – 150 points

Fiery Descent glider – 200 points

