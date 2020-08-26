Fortnite Season 4 release time – the Marvel crossover brings a “larger than normal” patch size

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 release time will be upon us in a matter of hours. If you’ve been eagerly counting down to all those new Marvel skins – or you just want to see the meltdown that’s gonna happen when mobile players can’t log in for the new content – here’s when you can expect to start playing Season 4 across time zones.

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will begin on August 26 at 23:00 PDT, or August 27 at 2:00 EDT / 7:00 BST – a bit earlier than previous updates. For big new seasonal updates, downtime typically lasts a handful of hours. It’s all dependent on whether there are technical issues in the rollout, but it’s a safe bet that Season 4 will be live by 3:00 PDT / 6:00 EDT / 11:00 BST at the latest.

This is a big new update with a lot of new content for the start of the season, and Epic warns that “patch sizes will be larger than normal”. So you might need that extended downtime to get the update downloaded.

You will, at least, be able to check out the launch trailer for the new season as soon as it all kicks off.

