Fortnite Season 5 start time revealed following the Galactus event

We’re in the middle of the countdown to the Fortnite Season 5 start time. Following the Galactus event, Epic confirmed the precise times for downtime to start and Season 5 to roll out. And, of course, the event itself brought us a tiny little teaser of what to expect from the new season. So here’s when you can expect to get playing.

Downtime for Fortnite Season 5 begins December 1 at 21:00 PST, or December 2 at 00:00 EST / 5:00 GMT. Servers are expected to come back online at around 1:00 PST / 4:00 EST / 9:00 GMT, at which point you’ll be able to hop into the new content and get playing.

Today’s big season-ending event saw players flying a fleet of battle buses into Galactus’ face while Nolan North as Iron Man cheers you on and AC/DC’s recent track Demon Fire plays in the background.

After the World Eater’s defeat, we see a brief, pre-rendered cutscene of what looks to be Agent Jonesy waking up in the middle of an emergency, so it’s likely he’ll be playing a major part in the Season 5 lore.

