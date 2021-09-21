Fortnite’s Season 8 XP is getting fixed

Getting levels in the new Fortnite season might be quite a bit slower than you’re used to. Changes to the challenge system have altered XP progression in a way players haven’t been thrilled with, and while some alternative methods of grinding have proven effective, Epic is still planning on some fixes to alleviate the issue.

“We’ve noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn’t where we’d like it to be and are making a variety of improvements,” Epic says in a tweet. “We’ll update everyone on September 28 with the changes we’re making. Thanks for playing Season 8!” It’s unclear whether those changes are going live next week or if that’s just when we’ll hear about them – either way, we’ll know more soon.

With normal XP in battle royale getting harder to come by, players had been turning to the Impostors mode in order to efficiently level. Earlier today, however, Epic cut the amount of XP earned in Impostors mode in half.

