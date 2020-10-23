Where is Shadow Midas in Fortnite? Eliminate Shadow Midas at this location

Where is Shadow Midas in Fortnite? Who is Shadow Midas? Why has he returned, and why is he suddenly all shadowy? We have so many questions, but the short answer is simply: Halloween. Fortnitemares has brought back Chapter 2’s angry antagonist, and he’s not here to play. But, if you want to take him out and get your hands on his devastating Drum Gun, you’ll have to find him first.

The Drum Gun has also had a little recolour as it is now a Shadow Drum Gun – however it’s stats seem equivalent to the regular counterpart from when we were last seeing off Midas. Speaking of which, we last saw Fortnite’s golden boy when he activated the Doomsday device and flooded the entire Fortnite map back in Chapter 2 Season 2, but he’s back with a vengeance. Or at least, a ghostly apparition of him is. We’re not quite sure how this fits in with the lore at the moment.

Like with other Fortnite bosses, he’ll spawn with a bunch of henchmen, so make sure you get kitted out before you attempt to take him on. So, put on your best Fortnite skin and grab your favourite weapons.

Where is Shadow Midas in Fortnite?

You can find Shadow Midas in The Ruins at the centre of the map. If you haven’t played in a while, you might know this area as The Authority, and if you haven’t played in even longer you’ll know it as The Agency. Either way, you can’t miss it, it’s the ruined building in the middle of a large lake at the centre of the Fortnite map.

Midas can spawn anywhere inside The Ruins – and occasionally outside – so you’ll just have to loot up in the surrounding area and then head inside to beat him. Your best bet is to try to lure him away from his henchmen to take him out on his own. Grenades are always helpful, but just make sure you finish him while he’s crawling on the floor, and Midas’ Shadow Drum Gun will drop nearby.