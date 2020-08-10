Shark Week comes to Fortnite

It seems Epic is determined to bring every notable pop culture event into Fortnite in some way or another, and Tenet is not enough – Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is here, too. Fortnite is getting an early premiere for the upcoming Tiger Shark King show, and – naturally – offering up some shark-themed cosmetics for your consumption in the item shop.

You can hit the big screen in Party Royale to see the early premiere of Tiger Shark King today – August 10 – at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST. The show will repeat hourly until August 11 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST. No Joe Exotic here – instead, the show follows Dr. Austin Gallagher on a journey to discover the mysterious attacker of a 14-foot tiger shark. (Given the tone of Shark Week shows these days, expect WWE-level promo packages and extensive cliffhangers on each commercial break.)

The item shop is also stocked with shark items and carnivorous Fortnite skins for the duration of Shark Week, including the Cozy and Comfy Chomps outfits (those are shark pajamas), the Sharky Slappers pickaxe (sharky cricket bats), and the Sail Shark Glider (a robo shark for you to ride into battle).

If you want to spend your money aiding conservation causes instead of on Fortnite skins, Epic and Discovery are pointing to the Oceana Shark Fund.

There are plenty of other battle royale games out there, but how many of them have had the good sense to flood the map and populate those waters with sharks in a promotionally perfect time to celebrate Shark Week?