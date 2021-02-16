Fortnite is getting an in-game short film festival this weekend

Fortnite has played host to plenty of big in-game events in the past – like that Travis Scott concert and screenings of some of Christopher Nolan’s movies – and now there’s another on the way. Epic’s battle royale game will be holding a short film festival in its Party Royale mode this coming weekend.

Called Short Nite (of course), the multiplayer game’s upcoming film fest has just been announced, and will kick off this Saturday, running from February 20-21. It’ll feature several short films shown on a virtual cinema screen, which will run every half-hour over the two-day festival. “All featured shorts have had major critical acclaim, from festival award wins, to BAFTA nominations,” a press release reveals, so it sounds like there are some goodies to check out when the event goes live.

You can get a taste of the films on show in the trailer below. As you can see, there’s a variety of different animation styles included, and Epic says the flicks have been crafted by creators and directors from around the world.

One of the short films to be featured as part of Short Nite is called Bench, which is currently long-listed for a BAFTA, and is described as “a short film about sharing”. “Seeing Bench’s warm global reception since its debut has been a standout achievement this past year. We’re very excited to share the film inside Fortnite and contribute to the magic of a short film festival in Party Royale,” says Bench’s award-winning director Rich Webber.

Lights, Camera, Short Nite! 🎥 Fortnite Presents Short Nite comes to the Big Screen in Party Royale on February 20 at 2 PM ET. Join us and come watch a collection of animated film shorts from around the world. Get all the Party details: https://t.co/1qxNiaYkhT pic.twitter.com/jw8BmQmxqb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

You can check out Fortnite’s Short Nite festival with pals in Party Royale’s big screen or check the films out via picture-in-picture while playing. The event launches on February 20 at 19:00 GMT/ 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT and runs until the same time the day following.