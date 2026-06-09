Fortnite's amazing Simpsons map is coming back this summer, and I can't wait

Fortnite is well-known for its amazing collaborations. From Marvel superheroes to Star Wars, Dragon Ball Z to Sabrina Carpenter, we've seen an absolutely crazy number of crossovers in the battle royale. For my money, however, one stands head and shoulders above the rest, and that was The Simpsons season of the game. Much to my delight, and hopefully yours too, it's coming back for a second run, and I simply cannot wait.

Fortnite's Simpsons mini-season ran from November 1 to 29, 2025, and saw the town of Springfield transplanted into the Fortnite island. You could drop in and explore all of the classic locations from the show. I loved running around the Nuclear Power Plant, fighting in the town square, and Evergreen Terrace was my landing spot of choice for the entire month. I didn't mind seeing classic characters like Ned Flanders either, even if he was eliminating players with glee.

Nobody was more gutted than me when the collaboration came to an end, and I've been praying that it would return at some point. While we're not getting another full mini-season, Springfield is returning this summer, giving you and me another chance to enjoy the incredible POIs that made up the map.

In a tweet on June 7, the official Fortnite X account posted: "Springfield Reloaded. Summer '26. Yeah, we're thinking we're back." Alongside the post was an image of John Wick, a character in Chapter 7 Season 3, staring into a Rift portal, which is showing the Springfield sign that sits above the town, in the same style as the iconic 'Hollywood' sign in California.

As the post suggests, Springfield will be returning in Fortnite's Reload mode. In Reload, squads drop into the map, loot up, and search for enemies. Players on your team will continue to respawn no matter how many times they are eliminated as long as one member of the squad stays alive. If every member of the squad is eliminated at the same time, it's game over. Reload generally has 30 to 40 players on a smaller map than the regular battle royale mode, so expect to see some POIs shrunk or condensed to fit into the new play area.

While it may be on a smaller map, the original Simpsons collab worked so well for me, and I loved being able to rotate from one legendary Simpsons location to the next. While there's no release date for the return of Springfield just yet, summer isn't far away, so I'll be counting down the days until I can get back into the action.