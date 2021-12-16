Fortnite is giving out three free skins during Winterfest

Fortnite Winterfest is here, and with it comes a fortnight of giveaways. Starting today, you can get a daily present from Epic by dropping by the Winterfest Lodge. Two new Fortnite skins are included as part of those giveaways, and you’ll be able to get a third free outfit by visiting the Epic Games Store.

Next time you load up Fortnite, you’ll see a snowflake tab in the lobby, which will get you access to the Winterfest Lodge. There you can open up your daily present. Even if you miss a day, you’ll still be able to go back and unwrap any missed presents up to January 6 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT.

The rewards include two outfits, two pickaxes, two raps, a glider, contrail, emote, lobby track, loading screen, emoticon, spray, and banner. Epic has already revealed the two outfits, as you can see in the image above – those skins are “Krisabelle, a festive take on the community-inspired Isabelle, and Polar Peely, one cool banana (literally)”.

In addition to those, you’ll also get the recoloured Blizzabelle by logging into the Epic Games Launcher before January 6 – if you’re playing on PC, you’re already set. You’ll then be able to redeem the skin from the Item Shop.

For a full guide to the Fortnite Winterfest presents, you can follow that link.