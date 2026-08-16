Star Wars has just returned to Fortnite, this time with a real-world Galaxy's Edge crossover

Fine, I'll say it: Somehow, Star Wars returned. Disney has just brought its interstellar mega-franchise back to Fortnite, and this time it's connecting up with the real-life Galaxy's Edge theme parks, with the promise of special rewards for anyone who makes the trip out. Star Wars: Smuggler's Gambit is a new Fortnite Island that sees you and your friends teaming up for co-op missions across the planet of Ord Ryla, where you'll be helping pirate icon Hondo Ohnaka (of Clone Wars and Rebels fame) as an Outer Rim smuggler.

The extra hook here, however, is that the new Fortnite Island connects directly to Disney's latest attraction at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge parks in Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California. The Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride has your group working together to pilot the most recognizable ship in the galaxy through a special mission in collaboration with Ohnaka, with each of you taking up jobs as pilots, gunners, or engineers. Fortnite developer Epic Games notes that the experience "was built with Unreal Engine," allowing assets from it to be easily brought over to the multiplayer game.

On the Fortnite side of things, you and your crew can likewise assign yourselves as pilots, gunners, or engineers, each with their own specialist abilities. Pilots can scan for threats, gunners call on a droid assistant, and engineers protect their allies with a restorative dome shield. Starting out in the hub zone of Mersa Veta Station on Ord Ryla, you'll tackle a variety of missions "to become one of the Outer Rim's most infamous smugglers."

The quests in question will pit you against all manner of pirates, remnants of the Empire, and other dangerous wildlife. Your character will level up as you complete tasks, and you'll be able to visit weapon and item vendors as you interact with the three factions that have set up shop in Mersa Veta Station. Expect a mixture of straight-up combat, objectives such as destroying supply caches or recovering stolen cargo, and even a heist on an Imperial vault.

While anyone can check out Smuggler's Gambit in Fortnite, and doing so will earn you a special loading screen, those who take part in the real-world aspect are going to get bonuses on both sides. Disney explains that by accepting Hondo Ohnaka's special mission through the My Disney Experience app before the ride, you'll be "detected on the attraction" and will also receive an exclusive in-game reward, which includes the Forsworn Trooper outfit.

The Fortnite Star Wars: Smuggler's Gambit Island is available from today, Sunday August 16, alongside the launch of the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run attraction at the Galaxy's Edge parks in Orlando, FL and Anaheim, CA. Disney says the ride "is included at no additional cost with valid theme park admission and is available to any guest who accepts the special mission."