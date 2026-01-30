As complaints mount, Fortnite has formed a new "strike team" of devs to tackle the battle royale's biggest problems

Fortnite is now in its seventh chapter and will turn nine years old in September. Nine. God, I'm getting old. Like any live service game, it's had its fair share of controversies around cheaters, imbalance, buggy mechanics, and more. However, in a game as content-packed and regularly evolving as Fortnite, if you take your eye off the ball, those individual issues can snowball into a much bigger problem. No developer of a multiplayer game ever wants to hear the words "state of the game" muttered by a disgruntled YouTuber, but Fortnite's dug itself into such a hole. Seeing the increase in community grumbles, and with Chapter 7 Season 1 being rather underwhelming compared to other Chapter kick-off seasons, change is afoot.

That's according to Ted Timmins, Fortnite's fairly new design director who joined Epic Games in April last year. As a longtime Call of Duty Warzone player, I've become familiar with Timmins and his community-facing approach to development - even in the battle royale game's darkest times, he was often praised for how he interacted with and listened to fans during his time at Raven Software. He's now brought that same touch to Fortnite, which is only a positive thing.

However, there's no escaping that the buzz around Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has been poor in comparison to previous Chapters, and that there's been more talk than usual over the actual 'health' of the game. This all came to a boil this week when 'SypherPK', one of the biggest Fortnite creators around, made a video discussing how Season 1's lack of new innovations, Epic's overreliance on bots to fill lobbies, and an oversaturation of IP crossovers is creating a stale experience.

Piggybacking off of this talking point and the conversations that emerged from SypherPK's video, Timmins offers some reassurance.

"Totally hear the comments that the community is eager for new content," he says in a post on X. "There was always a risk that by simplifying the game, focusing on Battle Royale and taking a 'back to basics' approach to create a 'reset' moment for Season 1, that it may start to feel a little too similar to chapters past. The good news is we have a fun update in February to spice things up (I hear rumours that Self-Revives and Shockwaves might be making a glorious return…), and then a full Season 2 update in March."

However, the more important bit of Timmins' message, in my opinion, revolves around improving the core battle royale experience in Fortnite.

"I also see the comments regarding game stability. We have already taken steps to set up a multi-discipline live-ops strike team that are meeting daily, prioritizing feedback, and taking actions to improve player experience and [bring] new quality of life updates. This new team is going to be a permanent addition to the development team's setup and I'm excited to see the results. It's not to say they will catch everything so I don't want to set false expectations, but I am confident that you will see an improvement in the months and seasons ahead."

A "multi-discipline live-ops strike team" certainly sounds like the remedy to some of the gameplay-focused complaints people have had, and that's a good thing. I'm confident it can make a difference, especially with someone with a track record like Timmins' overseeing it. However, I can't imagine this team (or Timmins himself) have the power to affect every issue the community is talking about right now - the volume of crossovers or pushes to have more modes filled with bots sound to me like more top-level decisions that lie in the hands of the Epic overlords instead.