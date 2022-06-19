Future Fortnite skins could include Elden Ring and Pokémon

A new Fortnite survey sent out by Epic Games features a long list of potential collabs coming to the popular battle royale game. These possible future Fortnite skins include a wide range of bizarre franchises – could we see characters from Elden Ring, Pokémon, Knights of the Old Republic, and The Flintstones drop on the island?

As spotted by @Guille_GAG on Twitter, the latest Epic survey for 2022 has been sent out to gauge interest in various franchises, streamers, and celebrities – and these surveys often result in at least a handful of Fortnite collabs. 2021’s survey, for example, featured Spider-Man, Resident Evil’s Jill Valentine, and Ryu from Street Fighter – all of which have ended up as Fortnite skins.

The 2022 survey features an even wider range of names, making it difficult to determine which are teases and which are decoys. Several names have multiple entries, such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Elden Ring, Star Trek, DC Comics, Dead by Daylight, and Marvel. Others mentioned include characters from Resident Evil, Pokémon, GTA, Dragon Ball, and Rick and Morty.

There are too many to list in full, but here are the franchises with multiple names:

Elden Ring – Malenia, Iron Fist Alexander

– Malenia, Iron Fist Alexander Marvel – Rogue and Cable from X-Men, Scorpion and Electro from Spider-Man, Silver Surfer

– Rogue and Cable from X-Men, Scorpion and Electro from Spider-Man, Silver Surfer DC – King Shark from The Suicide Squad, Scarecrow from Batman, Teen Titans

– King Shark from The Suicide Squad, Scarecrow from Batman, Teen Titans Dead by Daylight – Legion, Dwight, David

– Legion, Dwight, David Star Wars – Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO, Kreia, Carth Onasi, Zaalbar, Cassian Andor, R2-D2

– Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO, Kreia, Carth Onasi, Zaalbar, Cassian Andor, R2-D2 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Monty, Glamrock Freddy, Vanessa

– Monty, Glamrock Freddy, Vanessa Star Trek – Wesley Crusher, Montgomery Scott (!)

I was recently sent an updated survey by Epic with possible upcoming collaborations! 👀 Some of these include ones we have already received, so it means they take these into consideration. Which ones would you like to see come to the game? pic.twitter.com/a4N6MBNws2 — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) June 18, 2022

I’m personally hoping we’ll see Galvatron from Transformers as a Fortnite skin. We’ll have to wait and see, but it seems certain that at least a handful of names on this list will end up as skins before the 2023 survey goes out.

As for now, a second Fortnite Naruto collaboration is imminent, Among Us is now available in the in-game shop, and the Lucasfilm-heavy Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass adds both Darth Vader and Indiana Jones to the roster.