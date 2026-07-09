Taylor Swift needs to be a skin in Fortnite - rumor suggests it could happen soon

Rumors have been circulating once again about a Taylor Swift skin in Fortnite for a long time, and I for one would love to see it.

A new Fortnite rumor has started circulating online that Taylor Swift could be the next Fortnite Festival headliner, which in turn could mean her very own Icon Series Skin coming to the battle royale. As a huge Swiftie and someone who considers themselves a serial casual Fortnite player (starting with Save The World way back in the day), this isn't the first time this sort of thing has been speculated about on the internet - so it always gets an eyeroll from me whenever it comes back around. Social media is awash with concepts of what she could look like in-game.

But this time has really made me think 'why haven't we?' Of course, Swift just may not be interested in having her likeness digitalized so gamers can run around an island as her. At the same time, though, her discography would make for some killer emotes and Jam Tracks. Think "Cruel Summer," "Look What You Made Me Do," or the recent hit "Opalite," for example. Those scream Fortnite dance material.

It's not just her discography that makes sense for the pop princess to head on into Fortnite's Battle Bus, though. Since 2024, we've seen female music legends like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Karol G, Lady Gaga, Laufey, Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter all headlining. Let's also not forget Ariana Grande - who appeared even before Fortnite Festival was a thing in her own Rift Tour in 2021 - and the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey making a wintry appearance. That's a stacked set of A-list stars, so Taylor Swift would be in very good company.

The returning players and buzz this could generate from outside gaming would likely be insane. I remember coming back to Fortnite after a break solely because Sabrina Carpenter was headlining in 2025. I got her skins, played a good few matches, secured a couple of Victory Royales, and quickly dipped again without looking back. With Swift, though, you can imagine the fan theories, the hunting for easter eggs in costumes, or any references made to her on the island.

An Eras Tour-esque costume would look absolutely stellar in-game, and bundles focusing on her different eras (think "RED" album with the black-brimmed hat and "Not A Lot Going on At The Moment" t-shirt or a woodlandy, "folklore"-inspired dress) would be something I'd struggle to convince myself not to pick up.

There's a skin in-game that makes me think of Swift whenever I see it: 2020's Siren from the Hit Squad set, shown above. With a bleached blonde bob, red lips, blue eyes, and a black outfit that feels very "reputation", it's a far cry from the star herself - but maybe that's the closest we'll ever get to the real thing.

Whether or not this rumor ends up being true, I know the feeling of wishing that a Taylor Swift skin could come to the game "All Too Well". I just hope it ends up coming true one day.