Fortnite The Last of Us skins are coming, leakers report

It’s looking possible that Fortnite The Last of Us skins might be on the way to the battle royale game, as part of a collaboration between Epic and Sony, at least according to several leakers – and may drop around The Last of Us Part 1 remake release date in September.

While there has already been one crossover between Fortnite and a Naughty Dog-developed game series this year in the form of Uncharted, it looks like The Last of Us skins are on their way too – with at least Joel and Ellie being available.

In the latest release of the XboxEra podcast, host Nick ‘Shpeshal_Nick’ Baker says that he was told of a Fortnite and The Last of Us collab, “to coincide with either the game remake or the show.” While The Last of Us Part 1 remake hits PS5 in September (and PC later), the show is currently down for a release in early 2023.

👁️ Fortnite x The Last of Us 👁️ Recently a source had contacted @Shpeshal_Nick in regards to Joel & Ellie coming to Fortnite in the near future as a way to potentially promote the launch of TLOU Remake on September 1st. A clip from the @xboxera podcast can be seen below /1 pic.twitter.com/peaI2ZHuiL — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 23, 2022

Furthermore, respected Fortnite leaker Shiina backs up Baker’s report and confirms that they had “also heard about this collaboration independently.”

FORTNITE X THE LAST OF US A The Last of Us collaboration will happen soon, according to @Shpeshal_Nick on the @xboxera podcast 👀 I have also heard about this collaboration independently of other people's information. (Thanks to @iFireMonkey for making me aware of the podcast) pic.twitter.com/AoJkuM32Cx — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 23, 2022

So yes, Joel and Ellie are about to battle Darth Vader. We wonder what they’d make about all that sinister plant life on the map right now.

Still possibly to come in Fortnite collab news: Dragon Ball Z, Dead by Daylight, and Doom. What a delightful bunch.