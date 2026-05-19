Fortnite's latest island lets you watch the first ten minutes of The Mandalorian and Grogu

If you jump into the new Fortnite map to check out the start of the movie, you'll also be treated to a special message from director Jon Favreau. I'm going to visit the island myself to check out the clip so that I can decide whether I want to head to the theater to see the whole thing this weekend. Epic Games call it "their most immersive Fortnite island experience yet," so it'll be worth dropping in just to see what it's all about.

The island has been created with Fairview Portals, which is Jon Favreau's storytelling creative studio. The world will feature familiar artitecture from Nevarro, much of which fans of the Disney+ series will recognize. It was also created using assets from the official Star Wars toolkit, which is the largest IP toolset in Fortnite, so it'll be no surprise that it looks fantastic.

The Watch Party takes place at a really cool looking amphitheater on the island, and the exclusive stuff doesn't end there. If you return to the island on Tuesday May 26, specifically the amphitheater, you'll be able to watch Jon Favreau answer fan questions submitted by the Fortnite community about the film. If you can, try and watch the movie in full before then so that you can avoid spoilers.

There's more to do on the new island beyond watching a snippet of the film, though. You can explore Nevarro's city streets and the Imperial safehouse, complete quests from the Marshall IG-11, challenge other players to 1v1 or 2v2 battles in a cool arena area, or build a speeder bike to head across the city. You can duel other players, but it is a bit disconcerting to see a fish with a lightsaber duelling Kylo Ren, but that's Fortnite for you. It's great that Disney hasn't just created an ad for the movie, crafting an island that's interesting in its own right.

By playing, you'll also unlock rewards to use in the rest of Fortnite. If you spend 20 minutes in the island experience, you'll unlock the exclusive Mandalorian Sanctuary Loading Screen. You'll also be able to buy The Mandalorian Pen and Ink Outfit from May 21.