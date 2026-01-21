Fortnite might be getting a collab with The Office: permission not to stay calm

A Fortnite x The Office collaboration is being heavily rumored after the battle royale's developer posted a reference to beets on X.

Fortnite The Office: a man wearing black padded clothes, with a motorcycle helmet.
Paul Kelly Avatar

Updated:

Fortnite 

Oh my god, okay. It's happening (maybe)! Fortnite is no stranger to a collaboration - anything that remotely touches social consciousness seems to get a showcase in the battle royale game, including but not limited to: any and all Star Wars, just general Marvel stuff, Neymar, and, erm, Sabrina Carpenter. There's just no telling what form your killer will take the next time you drop in, and at this point, I've stopped trying to guess.

There's a potential leak, a rumor, that Fortnite's next collaboration may take a decidedly more pedestrian angle. The Office - yes, that The Office - might be coming to Fortnite in the near future after the game's official X account posted a not-so-subtle reference to the beloved TV show. Nothing is confirmed at this point, but there simply isn't any other way to take the post. Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. You know the drill.

Fortnite The Office: a post on X from the Fortnite dev showing a picture of beets with the caption Build Beets Battle Royale.

This got us thinking here at PCGN about what we would like to see from a combination of The Office and Fortnite. You could go fairly basic and have base versions of the core cast, but that isn't what Epic's shooter does - it likes to go in and find a deep cut or two, which any hardcore fan of the comedy show will surely love.

What do we want, then? Kevin with his famous chilli and Michael with his huge flatscreen TV are a given. Even Jim, with a stapler buried in Jello. Dwight as Recyclops, though? That would really hit the spot, with bonus points for including each iteration of this once-benevolent, once-environmentally-friendly superhero. Emotes are also huge in the Fortnite scene, and there are so many to choose from in the pantheon of The Office. The parkour scene almost fits too perfectly.

For now, it's a game of wait and see, but with the rumor mill in full swing and the hint from the developer itself, it's hard to see a world in which this doesn't come to fruition. For now, though, just stay calm. Everyone, stay calm. Stay fucking calm!

PK's extensive knowledge of videogames is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.