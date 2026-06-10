TheBurntPeanut is now live in Fortnite, despite backlash and promo art absence

Controversial Twitch streamer 'TheBurntPeanut' has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 3, following weeks of confusion and controversy around his inclusion. The collaboration was first spotted in artwork released in the run-up to the season's launch, but the streamer was notably absent from the next round of Battle Pass artwork, prompting some to question whether the link-up had been cancelled.

The collaboration between the popular battle royale and TheBurntPeanut faced immediate criticism from fans of the game. The anger stems from a clip that allegedly shows him using a homophobic slur while playing Escape from Tarkov.

Despite the controversy, Epic has moved ahead with the collaboration, with the streamer now live and available in Fortnite.

Originally, TheBurntPeanut pretended he was unaware of the crossover, telling fans to stop asking him about it and joking: "I know nothing." Unsurprisingly, the streamer, of course, did know something and confirmed he was in the game during his stream on June 9, showing off his Sprite, which he called "'Lil P."

The streamer isn't available in the game as a skin, but rather as a Sprite. These are equippable items that go in a specific spot in your inventory and give players a passive ability during matches. For players who equip TheBurntPeanut, they'll gain a low chance of acquiring additional loot from eliminations, which can include Mythic items. There's no specific location to find the streamer, as he can drop randomly from Chests or be found wandering around the map. He is the rarest of the Sprites, with a 1.5% drop rate, so it may not be easy to find him.

Fortnite fans continue to vent their unhappiness at the situation, with some players tweeting that they'll be targeting anyone using the Sprite, while others claimed they wouldn't play the game while he's in it. TheBurntPeanut will be available in-game for the duration of Chapter 7, Season 3, which ends on Wednesday, August 19.