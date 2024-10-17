Game install sizes are increasingly large these days, especially with how much content gets rammed into the likes of each new Fortnite update, Call of Duty map pack, and Assassin’s Creed game. Trying to decide what to uninstall to make space for your next game can feel like an arduous task – I’m already wondering what’s going to have to go to clear room for the eventual GTA 6 launch. Unfortunately, it seems we’ll still be waiting a while longer for a proposed ‘thin client’ that could dramatically reduce your Fortnite install size.

Previously teased by developer Epic Games, the Fortnite thin client is planned to dramatically cut down the game’s file size by letting you choose which parts you want to install. If you’re only there to play the battle royale game mode and aren’t interested in other features such as Lego Fortnite, Save the World, or Rocket Racing, for example, you’ll be able to just keep the pieces you actually use regularly.

Initial reports suggested that this new client would arrive with the next season of the free PC game, as Epic aims to tackle players running into Fortnite storage space issues when downloading patches and updates. However, regular Fortnite reporter ‘Shiina’ says the thin client has now been delayed, and is instead scheduled to launch some time from July to September in 2025.

Shiina does note that Epic still intends to reduce the overall game size somewhat when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5 arrives, which is expected to see the return of the highly popular Fortnite OG mode delivering a throwback map returning to the early days of its success. Quite what we’ll see in this second OG season remains to be seen, but you can expect to spot some iconic locations from Fortnite’s past.

For now, you’ll need to hold on to your full install, then, even as a goodbye to Fortnite Rocket Racing themed updates makes it feel like Epic is already beginning to wind up official support for the mode. Hopefully that new window should mean the thin client still arrives in time to reduce your Fortnite install size ahead of the GTA 6 release date, however.

