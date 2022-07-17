Is Epic teasing a Fortnite Transformers crossover?

A possible Fortnite Transformers crossover event may roll out soon if rumours on the internet are to be believed – and the battle royale game‘s developer Epic Games is possibly hinting at it too, stretching back to the Collision event that concluded Chapter 3 Season 2.

The speculation regarding a new Fortnite Transformers collaboration kicked off with Epic’s Fortnite Status account tweeting “it’s Prime time” for the new update, along with the conspicuous capitalisation of ‘prime’. While this is more likely referring to the return of Twitch Prime drops, players have noticed further hints towards Transformers.

As leakers such as Shiina noted, Hasbro has a good relationship with Epic – they’ve done a GI Joe collab in the past – and is currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of the first Michael Bay movie. Furthermore, the Transformers-like truck man sculpture from Fortnite Chapter 1 seems to be making a comeback. According to Fortnite leaker InTheShade, a new mech-like vehicle is being worked on too – which even has its own emotes.

I’d even like to suggest a couple of other points, too. Firstly, the Fortnite Collision event that concluded the last season featured a giant mech and this key scene where an Optimus Prime-like truck drove in and saved the day.

Secondly, a recent Fortnite survey – which usually contains hints toward future collaborations – mentions the Transformers. Specifically Galvatron, the resurrected persona of Decepticon leader Megatron.

While none of this is outright evidence, it’d certainly be neat to see. And honestly, is a Fortnite crossover with Transformers any weirder than Dragon Ball Z, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Pac-Man? Or the Transformers fighting actual gods in Smite? Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.