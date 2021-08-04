How to eliminate Fortnite trespassers

Want to know how to eliminate the Fortnite trespassers? The aliens that have invaded Fortnite this season are now trying to abduct Slurpy Swamp. Doctor Sloane, who has secretly been trying to get us to fight against the invasion, has given us more legendary challenges for us to complete.

Other legendary challenges this week include equipping a detector to then disable an alien billboard, collecting resources from Holly Hatchery, placing a bioscanner in an alien biome, and placing spy probes in various places across the map. You’ll get tons of experience for completing these challenges every week, so if you want this season’s battle pass Fortnite skins, this is the fastest to progress quickly.

While we have eliminated Fortnite trespassers before this season, you need to eliminate three of them to complete this challenge. We’ll go over all of the possible places where you can find the Fortnite trespassers, as well as provide tips on how to eliminate them.

Fortnite trespasser locations

The easiest way to eliminate the trespassers is by heading to Holly Hatchery. Pick up a weapon and eliminate one of the many trespassers patrolling this area. Make sure you properly eliminate them, rather than just knock them down, to make your efforts count towards the challenge. You can then pick up their alien weapon to make eliminating the other two a breeze.

If you’ve read our Fortnite UFOs guide, you’ll already know of another easy way to find these trespassers in the game. As a match starts, find the area with purple glowing text and drop down there from the battle bus. You’ll find the trespassers piloting UFOs around this area. Shoot them down to have the trespasser appear.

As of this week, there is yet another way to encounter trespassers on the Fortnite map. Occasionally you’ll see a Fortnite NPC that is either not where they are supposed to be, or not part of the list. In our testing, we found a trespasser disguised as Rex shadowboxing in Boney Burbs. After indulging the apparent trespasser with a bit of shadowboxing of our own for a free Chug Juice, we eliminated them to reveal the trespasser.

You should now have no problem finding the trespassers and eliminating them. Thankfully you don’t need to do this one all in one match. The epic challenges for this week drop shortly, with this week’s Fortnite alien artifacts appearing on the map. You can use those artifacts to buy new Fortnite Kymera styles, and hopefully come close to completing your collection.