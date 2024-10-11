If you were looking forward to jumping into Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event today, you’ll be disappointed. Epic Games has announced its huge v31.40 update, which includes the highly-anticipated Halloween event, has been delayed by almost 24 hours to allow the studio to “continue final preparations.” The Fortnite update’s downtime was meant to start at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST / 10am CEST on Friday October 11, but “in order to ensure a properly frightful Fortnitemares” downtime will now begin later.

The Fortnite update delay was confirmed by Epic Games, which apologized for the “confusion and delay.” While delays are always a pain, sometimes they’re inevitable, even for one of the biggest and best battle royale games around.

The Fornite Fortnitemares downtime will now begin at Friday October 11 at 11pm PDT and Saturday October 12 at 4am EDT / 9am BST / 10am CEST.

We expect the new Fortnite update to go live around two to three hours after its postponed downtime, so it’s likely we’ll get our hands on this spooky update by around 2am PDT / 7am EDT / 12pm BST / 1pm CEST.

The Fortnitemares event definitely looks worth the wait – even if we don’t know too many solid details about it yet. Leaks so far have claimed there will be a bunch of new skins, including collabs with Disney franchises like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney Villains, and Edward Scissorhands. We’re also expecting some major map changes, with six new landmarks to discover. If that’s all a bit too scary for you, you’ll be able to hide inside scarecrows for some quiet time.

So hold tight Fortnite fans! There’s not long to wait for some serious spooking. While you wait, get caught up on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5 ‘s release date and latest news, and peruse our list of the best Fortnite skins so far.

