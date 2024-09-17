PUBG, Call of Duty Warzone, Warface – many challengers have risen, but none have surpassed Fortnite. Between collaborations, skins, seasons, chapters, and innumerate updates and changes, for the last seven years, Epic’s landmark shooter has remained perhaps the biggest videogame – barring maybe Minecraft – in the entire world. Despite all of that success, however, one thing has always been missing. Seemingly a small little tweak, that in other shooters you might take for granted, it could also upturn the entire meta. Nevertheless, in the new update, Epic has very loudly teased that Fortnite first person is arriving soon.

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5 release date is getting nearer, marking the next part in the battle royale game’s already storied history. As of Tuesday September 17, Epic has just dropped Fortnite patch v31.20, which alters spawn rates on Doom Island, and introduces the Fortnite birthday bash event, as well as a new version of the acclaimed Iron Man skin. There’s also data, hidden in the patch, about the upcoming Incredibles crossover, though it’s still unclear exactly what that pack will contain. All of these changes, however, pale in comparison to what Epic’s just teased.

The Fortnite first-person mode was already expected to arrive this year, but we didn’t know precisely when or in what form. As of the latest update, however, Epic has finally made it public – kind of.

Originally, first-person mode was slated to arrive with v31.20, and was listed in the patch notes. It wouldn’t be available in battle royale mode, but Fortnite map makers would be able to activate the first-person view on their own creations. Basically, the new patch was meant to start a trial period for Fortnite first person.

However, Epic has since rolled back on that, at least slightly. The developer says that documentation for the first-person perspective was included as part of the latest patch accidentally, but also says it will be arriving.

“Oops,” Epic writes. “We published documentation early for the first-person device in UEFN. It’s still coming, but not arriving just yet.”

Presumably, Epic wants to give Fortnite first person something of a test run before setting it loose on the multiplayer game entirely. If it works just like it does in PUBG, locking players into first-person view could change the balance of Fortnite entirely. As it stands, the third-person perspective makes it easier to stack against a wall and see what’s coming around the corner. Take that away, and the rhythm of combat will likely change significantly – players might become more cautious, and matches might last longer.

On the contrary, some battle bus passengers might find playing in first person ups their accuracy and makes them deadlier – maybe we’re about to get a whole-new generation of Fortnite sharpshooters.

We’ve been through them all and put them to the test, and these are the absolute best Fortnite skins. We can also help you find all the latest Fortnite NPC locations in Chapter 5 Season 4.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.