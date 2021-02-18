Fortnite – visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

For this week’s Fortnite challenge, you need to visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay. If these landmarks don’t sound familiar, it’s because they’re not marked on the map as one of the named locations.

You may have briefly visited these locations before as you charge towards the safety of the white circle, leaving the storm in your wake. You could, in theory, visit all locations in one game, but the challenge doesn’t specify that you have to. You’d also need to get very lucky with the storm circle, but you can always use Fortnite cars to nip around and cover each area quickly. Scenic Spot gives you a spectacular view of the rolling dunes, Gorgeous Gorge is positioned at the top of the steep waterfall, and Mount Kay is the highest point on the Fortnite map, atop a snowy mountain.

As ever, expect other challenge goers to also be marvelling at these beauty spots, and beware of patrolling Fortnite bosses and their locations. Here’s a map of all where you can find Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay in Fortnite, along with the exact location.

Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay locations

Scenic Spot – south of Craggy Cliffs, north of Colossal Coliseum

– south of Craggy Cliffs, north of Colossal Coliseum Gorgeous Gorge – just northeast of Hunter’s Haven

– just northeast of Hunter’s Haven Mount Kay – south of Catty Corner

Now that you’ve checked this Fortnite challenge off your list, check out all the best Fortnite skins in the game, as well as where to find a family portrait from a shipwreck, another of this week’s challenges.