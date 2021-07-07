Where to place Fortnite welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery

Want to know where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery to complete the Fortnite challenge? This week’s legendary challenges have you interact with a CB radio, deploy alien nanites, and dance near Zyg and Choppy. Like a lot of challenges in Fortnite, this welcome gift challenge requires you to interact with an outline, this time that’s the outline of a present, to complete the task.

It shouldn’t take too long to finish this one, as there are a fair number of places where a welcome gift can be placed in Holly Hatchery. You only need to place two to complete the challenge. Since there are several gift placing locations in close proximity to each other, you need only to focus on picking the optimal locations to place the gifts and finish this quest as quickly as possible.

To help you plan ahead, we’ve put together a list of all the Fortnite welcome gift outline locations in Holly Hatchery where you can place these ‘presents’. As always, we have a map showing the locations, as well as a short description of where you should be looking for each one.

Fortnite Holly Hatchery welcome gift locations

Here are all of the Fortnite welcome gift locations in Holly Hatchery:

Northwest by the big tree and the bench

On the patio in the back garden of the house to the west of Holly Hatchery

in the back garden of the house to the west of Holly Hatchery By the side door of the house to the west of Holly Hatchery

of the house to the west of Holly Hatchery Next to the gate in the southwest corner of the alien anti-gravity field that’s in the centre of Holly Hatchery

in the southwest corner of the alien anti-gravity field that’s in the centre of Holly Hatchery Outside the front of the house to the south of Holly Hatchery

to the south of Holly Hatchery Outside the front door of the house to the northeast of Holly Hatchery

of the house to the northeast of Holly Hatchery By the dog house in the back garden of the house to the northeast of Holly Hatchery

in the back garden of the house to the northeast of Holly Hatchery In the small park north of the alien anti-gravity field

And that’s everything we know about placing the welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery to complete this Fortnite challenge. In addition to the previous challenges, you also need to become infected with a parasite from one of the Fortnite animals, and travel to Believer Beach to meet up with Sunny, one of the Fortnite NPCs.