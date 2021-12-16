All Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents

Wondering if there’s a way to figure out what every Fortnite Winterfest 2021 present contains before actually opening one? Like a naughty child on Christmas Eve, we can’t help but wonder what festive gifts await us – but there’s no need to shake each present and listen to it rattle around; we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Fortnite present – and checked it at least twice.
Every day from now until January 6, 2022, at 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm GMT, there’s a new Fortnite daily challenge as part of the Winterfest 14 days of Christmas event. To complete the first of these winter-themed set of challenges, you must visit the Winterfest Cabin.
Unlike the usual Fortnite challenges, the Winterfest Cabin isn’t part of the map; instead, it’s on the main menu screen. You’ll see a snowflake at the top of the main menu – simply click it to open up a screen showing the Winterfest Cabin in the background. Continue to the lodge where you can open a present every day, shake them to try and predict what’s inside, and rest by the fire for some Supercharged XP. Read on to learn what’s inside the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents, and how to get your hands on other holiday-themed goodies.
Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents list
Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents:
- Holly Hatchets harvesting tool
- Snowplower harvesting tool
- Auroral Arc contrail
- Krisabelle skin
- Choice Knit emote
- It’s Perfect emoticon
- Sentinel glider (this one may be the present with Matrix letters running down it)
- Golden Look Board glider
- Wooly wrap
- Twinkly wrap
- You Better Watch Out! loading screen
- Loot in the Mountains music
- Bombastic Winterfest spray
- Unnamed banner icon (looks like a snowflake)
- Polar Peely
You can also get the Snowmando Board glider by finishing seven Winterfest quests and the Ffrosty back bling for completing ten. You can also get the Blizabelle skin for free in the shop.
Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests:
- Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge
- Deal 50 damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher
- Collect three toy biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound
- Travel 200 meters while having icy feet
- Fly with a chicken
- Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop
- Ram a snowman with a vehicle
- Use a Holiday Presents! item
- Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree
- Eat five food in a single match
- Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent
- Light a campfire while having icy feet
- Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher
- Destroy ten holiday decorations
- Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade
Fortnite Winterfest creative islands
You can get your hands on even more cosmetic items by playing for two hours across creator-made maps. These items are:
- Ol’ Cracky emoticon
- Llama Deerest spray
- Merry Marauder banner
- 2022 New Year’s banner
That’s all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents. For other challenges in Chapter 3 Season 1, why not check out our guides on where to discover the device in Fortnite, how to swing 50 metres with Spider-Man’s web-shooters, and how to destroy Fortnite signal jammers.