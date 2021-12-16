All Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents

Wondering if there’s a way to figure out what every Fortnite Winterfest 2021 present contains before actually opening one? Like a naughty child on Christmas Eve, we can’t help but wonder what festive gifts await us – but there’s no need to shake each present and listen to it rattle around; we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Fortnite present – and checked it at least twice.

Every day from now until January 6, 2022, at 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm GMT, there’s a new Fortnite daily challenge as part of the Winterfest 14 days of Christmas event. To complete the first of these winter-themed set of challenges, you must visit the Winterfest Cabin.

Unlike the usual Fortnite challenges, the Winterfest Cabin isn’t part of the map; instead, it’s on the main menu screen. You’ll see a snowflake at the top of the main menu – simply click it to open up a screen showing the Winterfest Cabin in the background. Continue to the lodge where you can open a present every day, shake them to try and predict what’s inside, and rest by the fire for some Supercharged XP. Read on to learn what’s inside the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents, and how to get your hands on other holiday-themed goodies.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents list

Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents:

Holly Hatchets harvesting tool

harvesting tool Snowplower harvesting tool

harvesting tool Auroral Arc contrail

contrail Krisabelle skin

skin Choice Knit emote

emote It’s Perfect emoticon

emoticon Sentinel glider (this one may be the present with Matrix letters running down it)

glider (this one may be the present with Matrix letters running down it) Golden Look Board glider

glider Wooly wrap

wrap Twinkly wrap

wrap You Better Watch Out! loading screen

loading screen Loot in the Mountains music

music Bombastic Winterfest spray

spray Unnamed banner icon (looks like a snowflake)

Polar Peely

You can also get the Snowmando Board glider by finishing seven Winterfest quests and the Ffrosty back bling for completing ten. You can also get the Blizabelle skin for free in the shop.

Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests:

Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge

Deal 50 damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher

Collect three toy biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound

Travel 200 meters while having icy feet

Fly with a chicken

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop

Ram a snowman with a vehicle

Use a Holiday Presents! item

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree

Eat five food in a single match

Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent

Light a campfire while having icy feet

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher

Destroy ten holiday decorations

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade

Fortnite Winterfest creative islands

You can get your hands on even more cosmetic items by playing for two hours across creator-made maps. These items are:

Ol’ Cracky emoticon

emoticon Llama Deerest spray

spray Merry Marauder banner

banner 2022 New Year’s banner

That’s all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents. For other challenges in Chapter 3 Season 1, why not check out our guides on where to discover the device in Fortnite, how to swing 50 metres with Spider-Man’s web-shooters, and how to destroy Fortnite signal jammers.