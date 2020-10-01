Back to Top

Where is Wolverine in Fortnite? Eliminate Wolverine at this location

You can finally get Wolverine's skin - you'll just need to defeat him first

where-is-wolverine-fortnite

Where is Wolverine in Fortnite? After weeks of tracking Wolverine’s movements around the Fortnite map to get this legendary skin, the Wolverine challenge has finally arrived where you’ll need to defeat the claw-fingered fiend. Before you go off on the hunt, though, make sure you complete all the other Wolverine challenges to get his skin.

It also looks like Wolverine’s abilities are pretty savage as well, from twirling blows to sweeping strikes in quick succession. He is also very, very fast – so if you are ill-equipped to take him on, maybe check out some of the other Fortnite bosses such as Iron Man and Doctor Doom for a practice run first.

What will you get for defeating Wolverine? As well as the shiny new Fortnite skin you’ve been striving towards after weekly challenges, you’ll also be able to pick up and use his claws, which take up an inventory slot like a weapon would.

Where is Wolverine in Fortnite?

Wolverine can be found lurking around Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamps. He doesn’t have a set spawn location, so you may have to grab a choppa or try and spot him on your way down as he leaves pretty obvious footsteps in his wake. He’s a formidable foe, so make sure you’re armed with plenty of bullets and possibly, a quick getaway.

