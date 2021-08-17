Fortnite Wonder Woman cup – unlock the Wonder Woman skin

Want to unlock the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite? As a founding member of DC’s Justice League, Princess Diana of Themyscira took the mantle of Wonder Woman – an Amazonian warrior with an arsenal of magic items at her disposal. It’s highly likely that Clark Kent sent word to her shortly after his debut in the game.

Wonder Woman will be available in the Fortnite skin shop on August 19. Her bundle comes with a bunch of items too, though sadly, you won’t be ensnaring enemies in the Lasso of Truth. Her bundle comes with the Athena Battleaxe, Golden Eagle Wings Glider, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling. You can also attempt to get her outfit for free by participating in the Wonder Woman cup on August 18, though you’ll need a friend for this, as it’s a duo teams tournament.

Don’t worry if you aren’t the best Fortnite players in your region as you only need to earn eight points to instantly unlock the Honorary Amazons loading screen. Anyone who does manage to unlock Wonder Woman early will have the opportunity to overpower their enemies using an exclusive skin a day early.

How to compete in the Wonder Woman cup in Fortnite

To take part in the Wonder Woman cup, you need to have two-step verification enabled on your Epic Games Account. You also need to be level 30 or above for the current season. The official rules for the Wonder Woman cup are posted on the Fortnite blog, so it’s worth browsing through them in case you’re unfamiliar with the way these tournaments work.

The Wonder Woman cup is a duos tournament lasting three hours. In this three hour window, players can play up to ten games to try and earn as many points as possible. In Europe, the Wonder Woman cup begins at 6PM BST and ends at 9PM BST, though this may vary depending on your region.

Here’s the breakdown of points for the Wonder Woman cup:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

With that, you should know everything about how to unlock the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite. We wish you and your teammate the best of luck in the tournament. Since the latest Fortnite season is about to end, you should probably locate all of the Fortnite alien artifacts to get those Kymera styles. Also check out our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 guide to see what’s in store for the new season.