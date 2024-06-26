Let it never be said that gamers lack passion. On Tuesday June 25, Playground Games confirmed that Forza Horizon 4 would be delisted from all digital stores owing to licensing issues. The DLC vanished immediately. The base game will be gone before the end of 2024. One of the best racers ever made is about to Tokyo drift into the annals of videogame history – but not without a proper send off. In light of the delisting shock, the Forza Horizon 4 Steam reviews are surging and the player count has hit a massive new high.

Forza Horizon 4 will disappear from Steam and the Microsoft Store on Sunday December 15, 2024. Physical copies will still work fine and the online features will remain intact, but otherwise, the racing game will be gone for good. It’s bad news and another blow to the already wounded cause of videogame preservation, but if Forza Horizon 4 is on its way out, fans are making sure that its digital departure is a stylish one.

As of today, Wednesday June 26, just 24 hours after the delisting bombshell, 321 positive reviews have been posted on the Forza Horizon 4 Steam page, the highest number in a single day since at least the end of May. More telling however is the concurrent player count. On Monday June 24, Forza Horizon 4 hit a peak of just over 6,600 simultaneous players on Valve’s platform. That has now skyrocketed to a gigantic 48,437, setting a new all-time record for the racing game, and representing an increase of 631%.

Naturally, the news of the delisting has mobilized players to return to the beloved racer, or maybe try it for the first time before it disappears from Steam forever. But the huge spike in players has also no doubt been helped by the huge discount Playground dropped to mark the game’s departure. Right now, you can get Forza Horizon 4 for the historically low price of $11.99 / £10.99. You’ll need to go fast, however, as the deal ends on Thursday June 27. Head here.

