Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC leaks as racing game’s first expansion

It looks like developer Playground Games has once again teamed up with one of our favourite toy brands to bring us Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC, at least if the latest leak is anything to go by. This would be the first expansion for the best racing game and the second time the two companies have come together in a gravity-defying collaboration.

The Forza Horizon 5 DLC first appeared online as half of a banner image on Steam, showing off the iconic windy tracks we’ve come to expect from Hot Wheels. It’s still live at the time of writing, but Wario64 has immortalised the slip of the finger in a screenshot just in case it gets taken down.

Currently, details are a little thin on the ground. It’ll presumably debut at Summer Game Fest beginning June 9, but we’re not yet sure of a release date. We do know the price, though, as it’ll be one half of the Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle for $34.99 / £26.99. Alternatively, you can nab the DLC as a part of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle on Steam for $47.66 / £37.59, complete with the VIP pass, Welcome Pack, Car Pass, and Expansions Bundle.

From the looks of the image, the expansion will likely follow in the footsteps of the fan favourite Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels DLC, which you can see in action below. Simply trade out the sandy Southern Australia backdrop for the sun-kissed Mexico countryside.

Keep your eyes peeled for the announcement during Summer Game Fest. Our bet is on June 12 when the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase kicks off. Check out the best steering wheel in the meantime, as you’ll want to prepare for this joyride.