Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC pulls 1 million player in two weeks

Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels expansion may raise an eyebrow, but the racing game‘s high-speed adventure in the sky has attracted one million players, making it one of the franchise’s most popular DLCs to date.

Forza and Hot Wheels are a match made in heaven – literally, in the case of the new Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion. Players are challenged with speeding through the azure skies of the game’s Mexican landscape on some of the craziest tracks ever introduced, and it’s an absolute blast.

An instant hit with players both because the courses are wild and the collaboration gives you that instant hit of nostalgia (and, in turn, serotonin), the DLC was always going to be popular – but boy, has it been popular.

It turns out that over one million people have geared up and put the pedal to the metal, making it one of the classic racing game’s best expansions to date.

A forum post on resetera has highlighted that a colossal 1,002,512 players have purchased the $19.99 (£14.99) DLC and are spending their time speeding along the iconic burnt-orange racetracks that young men and women across the globe spent hours constructing.

Forza Horizon 5 has sped past its predecessors in terms of popularity, reaching well over 3 million players and soaring into Steam’s top 10 for 2021.

