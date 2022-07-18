Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels DLC map is out of this world

The map for the upcoming Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 5 has been revealed, and it may be Playground Games’ most fantastical map to date. The Hot Wheels expansion for the racing game, which launches July 19, takes the action to the skies above Mexico, where three floating islands are connected by countless miles of looping, swooping Hot Wheels racetrack.

The map can be seen on the official Forza Horizon Instagram page. It consists of three islands, each one forming part of a circle, with red plastic track connecting all three and meeting in a central nexus. As you can see from the official trailers, the tracks don’t simply connect the islands, though – each one contains enough loops, turns, and jumps to rival a Trackmania course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forza Horizon (@forzahorizonofficial)

Each island represents a separate biome, too: there’s a dense jungle island, a desert canyon, and a volcanic biome covered in snow. All of this, again, takes place high in the sky, so as you travel between and around the islands, you’ll be able to look down and see the clouds covering ground far below.

Playground Games says the Series 10 update will launch alongside the Hot Wheels expansion July 19, and whether you buy the DLC or not, there are plenty of updates and new events to look forward to. Series 10 itself starts July 21 and runs four weeks, wrapping up August 17.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

During that time, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock a new series of electric-powered crossover SUVs specially tuned for cross-country ‘Extreme E’ racing, as well as four classic Porsche vehicles for completing festival playlist activities and earning points.