Forza Horizon 5 devs working on fixes for wheels, EventLab, Festival Playlist, more

We sure like Forza Horizon 5 around these parts: Playground’s latest open-world racing game is big, beautiful, and fast as heck. Since its launch, however, there have been a few persistent issues making players a bit carsick, and Playground Games has identified the ones it’s working on fixing now that the holiday break is over.

Incorrect scores and point totals have been a problem in Forza Horizon 5 for the past couple months. In the latest community update, Playground says it’s working on fixing a problem with Accolades not unlocking correctly and, in some cases, resetting. The devs say there’s some wording in Accolade descriptions that’s a bit misleading too – and these are all issues that’ll be addressed in the next update.

Players have been asking for the ability to save and edit their creations in Forza Horizon 5’s EventLab post-creation, and Playground says it’s currently working on adding this functionality to the feature – that’ll be out in “an upcoming update,” the studio says. It’s also working on making sure that the Festival Playlist can be completed by everyone, and that players are retroactively awarded points they missed out on in bugged challenges during Series 1 and Series 2.

The developers say they’re also looking into issues that have cropped up with specific steering wheel models on the PC, specifically the Hori Force Feedback wheel and a Fanatec wheel. There have also been reports of rumble not working on some wheels, which the dev team is also investigating.

Finally, Playground says it’s working on a solution to erroneous lap times and high scores on the leaderboards for Rivals and PR Stunts. “We don’t expect this to be a quick fix, but we’re committed to ensuring the leaderboards are fair and not compromised,” the studio says.