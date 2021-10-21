Forza Horizon 5 pre-loads are live, but you may need to make some room

You’ve got the green light to start pre-loading Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games’ open-world game set in the jungles, deserts, and beaches of Mexico. You may want to double check to make sure you’ve got the space for it, though – the developers have updated the system requirements, and while the required hard drive space has gone down a bit, you’ll still need more than 100GB of storage space to hold Forza Horizon 5.

In terms of other hardware, Forza Horizon 5 is pretty gentle – the recommended GPU is an Nvidia GTX 1070 or an AMD RX 590, neither of which are cutting-edge cards these days. But for both the Microsoft Store and Steam versions of Forza Horizon 5, you’ll need a 103GB of free hard drive space, ideally on an SSD if possible.

Starting today, October 21, you can pre-load Forza Horizon 5 in its entirety via either Steam, the Microsoft Store, or the Xbox app for PC if you’ll be playing it on Game Pass for PC. That way, you’ll be ready to hit the tarmac (and every other conceivable surface material) hard when the Forza Horizon 5 release date arrives November 5.

Here’s the announcement in tweet form:

You've asked us, when can I preload #ForzaHorizon5? 🤔 How about… RIGHT NOW!? 👀 Preload is live on @Xbox, @Windows and @XboxGamePass. Download from the @MicrosoftStore today and hit the blog to ensure you're ready to experience Mexico on day one: https://t.co/dEnH1v0uxi pic.twitter.com/KizhAkdKV6 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 21, 2021

