A scary Forza Horizon 6 bug is wiping people's saves for modifying specific cars

Forza Horizon 6 has consumed me. If I'm not spending hour after hour drifting around the streets of Japan, I'm thinking about the next time I can get on the game and get back to Tokyo. That's why bugs that wipe player progress are so scary, because not only do they reset your race results, but also make your cars, custom tunes, and garages disappear too. The thought is too much to bear.

Forza Horizon 6 has been a huge success for Playground Games, with hundreds of thousands of players jumping on to experience what racing through the streets of Tokyo would be like. It's not just a commercial sense either, launching to huge praise, including our Forza Horizon 6 review, where we called it "near-perfect."

With so many places to explore and competitions to complete, it's no surprise that players, including myself, have sunk a ton of time into the racing game. Unfortunately, however, a bug that wipes your progress is doing the rounds, and could make all of your hard work disappear.

Reports of the glitch have been circulating for weeks, with players posting on Reddit about the problem. As more people have suffered from this misfortune, the community has been able to pinpoint some similarities between their situations, and one of those is the modification of specific cars.

Through several posts, gamers have discovered a list of eight cars that appear to be causing data loss should you upgrade or add a custom paint job to them. They are:

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP500QV

1993 Schuppan 962CR

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS

2019 Porsche #70 Motorsport 945

2020 Wuling Sunshine S Forza Edition

There have also been reports that wipes can be linked to cloud saves on PC, especially on the Xbox app. I haven't encountered any issues yet, but I play the Steam version rather than the Xbox edition. Still, I'd recommend backing up your save periodically just in case, as you never know when disaster could strike. There is currently no word on potential fixes, either, although with weekly updates coming, the hope is that a solution won't be too far away.

The good news is that if you've been affected by this glitch, you can reach out to Forza Support, who will restore your inventory, including your cars. Unfortunately, though, your progress through races will still be gone, so you'll have to start at the bottom of the Horizon Festival ladder once again.