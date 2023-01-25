Forza Motorsport 8 release date, trailers, and gameplay

Want to know when the Forza Motorsport 8 release date is? The latest main series game in the hyper-realistic racer is kitted out with all sorts of new gadgets. There’s even a brand new single-player mode that introduces would-be tinkerers to the art of car-building.

The developers at Turn 10 Studios talk a big game regarding the improvements made to every one of its racing games, and Forza Motorsport 8 is no exception. With so much new stuff coming, it’s time to pop the bonnet and take a peek inside to see what makes this new racer tick and when the Forza Motorsport 8 release date is.

Forza Motorsport 8 release date

The Forza Motorsport release date will be sometime in 2023. It will release both on PC and Xbox Series X/S. This time window was announced during the Microsoft Developer Direct stream. It was first teased back in the summer of 2020 during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Will Forza Motorsport 8 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

As this is a game from a Microsoft first-party studio, Forza Motorsport 8 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 8 gameplay

According to Gabe Garcia, Vehicle Art Director at Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport 8 “features over 500 cars for you to collect, race, and customise with more than 800 unique upgrades”. Of these vehicles, 100 will be brand new to the series and feature among them “the most modern race cars we’ve ever featured on our roster”. Moreover, you can race them across 20 different environments that constantly change depending on the weather.

New to the series is a single-player career mode that delves deep into modifying your ride to perform the best it can in any race. We don’t know what this new mode entails, but we expect it to be more hands-on than any previous Forza game.

As racing is a brutal sport at times, the physics engine needs constant upgrading, and the “advancements in our physics model are greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined”. Materials and shaders are built with ray tracing in mind, with realistic light responses on the paint, with dirt accumulation and paint chipping reflecting better what happens in the game.

Forza Motorsport 8 will be natively compatible with Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos. The re-recorded library will give you a huge range of sounds, including those of any upgrades. If you have a turbo that would make a distinctive sound in real life, that sound will be in Forza Motorsport 8. Regional track announcers and tire and suspension audio improvements also help with immersion, as do new features such as dynamic type-of-day weather systems and lighting tweaks.

So far, that’s everything we know about the Forza Motorsport 8 release date. With so much going into it, it has the potential to be one of the best PC games for racing enthusiasts. If you need a refresher, we have our Forza Motorsport 7 review so you can see what areas the developer is likely tuning up.