One of the primal ways to engage in play is to stack a few things up and look at what you’ve created. From Lego to Minecraft, building has come a long way and newer titles like Factorio and Satisfactory have taken things in vastly more complex directions. Foundry is one of the most recent building titles out there and it’s already making a name for itself, and the game’s first big update has added cables, Steam Workshop support, and more.

Much like most other building games, Foundry takes you on a journey from humble beginnings mining and gathering resources, to landscape-altering mechanical monsters which verge on the self-aware. One thing has been holding what you can build in Foundry back, however, but the brakes should now be off with the release of cables.

A bunch of wires may not seem like much but when you’re building an automated robot factory across an entire planet, they’re pretty important. Included with cables – which allow you to operate machinery at a distance – there’s also several new ways to manipulate, store, and use data. This all adds an extra layer of complexity to what players can create, hopefully we’ll soon see Doom running in Foundry.

In addition to cabling, Steam Workshop support has also arrived for the game. Given that one of the stated goals for the title is “complete creative freedom,” it makes sense that players be given the chance to create and install mods to their heart’s content. With the inclusion of mod support, another roadblock on the road to creativity has been removed, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing some expectation-defying creations appearing shortly.

There are also new cargo ships, more comprehensive options for world generation, lots of decor pieces added to the game, and plenty more. The Cables & Creations update for Foundry is out now and you can get the full lowdown over on Steam.

