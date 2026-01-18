Studying WW1 and WW2 in school, one of the hardest things to wrap my head around was the sheer scale. It's something even the best war games struggle to capture. Battlefield 1 certainly sold the terrifying brutality of being among the action, but can't easily replicate the relentless battle of attrition. Hearts of Iron 4 conveys size better, but places you above proceedings in a way that feels removed from the real heart of the soldiers fighting in a conflict where no-one's ever a winner. Foxhole manages to land in that sweet spot, and now it's taking the next step in its evolution with the introduction of airborne warfare.

Foxhole escalates WW2-era battles into persistent online wars featuring thousands of players that last for weeks at a time. That's no exaggeration; the 'Charlie 9' conflict in 2025 extended out to a record 71 days, forcing developer Siege Camp to step in and nudge the victory conditions so that players weren't locked in an endless endgame struggle. That's important, because a big part of Foxhole's appeal is the way it evolves - and it's not just about the frontline. Production and logistics are all handled by players, along with building out bases, supply transport convoys, and trench networks.

Along with the huge-scale infantry clashes, there's space to join the artillery teams, take part in tank combat, and even naval battles. But there's one avenue of war that's been mostly untouched until now. The Foxhole Airborne update takes us to the skies. That involves building and operating full squadrons of aircraft, from recon planes to fighters, bombers, and even more specialized options. It also means thinking about how you defend against aerial assaults and bombing runs that threaten to wreck your supply lines.

Naturally, this also has ramifications on the other areas of conflict. Paratroopers are joining the fray, giving teams a way to drop squads behind enemy lines to sabotage their infrastructure and create all-new opportunities. On the water, the aircraft carrier leads a lineup of new ships, and will provide the ideal forward base for airborne missions. The world has also been expanded with new islands and maritime regions designed specifically to enhance "the depth and scope of both naval and air engagements."

You can expect all of Foxhole's typical attention to detail here. It starts with having to think about where to build your airfields and hangars, and that means you'll need people on production and acting as ground crew keeping planes maintained, fueled, and armed. The individual subsystems on your aircraft can be impacted by location-specific damage, reducing effectiveness until you're able to make it home and organize repairs.

The sheer speed at which attacks can come in from the skies is going to be entirely transformative, and that means preparing appropriately. Radar installations and recon planes will allow you to get a leg-up on intelligence, warning you of potential incoming threats. You'll also need to ensure key points of your base and infrastructure are kept well-defended with anti-aircraft weaponry. Personally, I'm hoping Siege Camp has included a way to let us employ the decoy airfields of World War II that were used to trick bombers into targeting the wrong locations.

The Foxhole Airborne update launches on Monday February 9. You can find the game on Steam, priced at $29.99 / £23.79. Grab it here. The overhaul also marks ten years of Foxhole's development, and will see the release of a special Supporters Edition that includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, in-game themes, supporter badge, and wallpapers.