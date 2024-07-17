Now’s the best time to try out newly updated war MMO Foxhole

Foxhole has always been one of the most unique games in the MMO space. Unlike genre mainstays World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 14, or Lost Ark, Foxhole looks outside of the fantasy realm for inspiration, basing its online play on a grim chapter of real world history, with enormous clashes between armies fought in a setting that resembles World War II battlefields. This has always made it a compelling concept, but, thanks to a new patch that further refines and adds onto the base game and its Naval Warfare update, Foxhole is drumming up even more interest on Steam.

Foxhole sees real players coming together online to play out massively multiplayer battles on a scale that resembles AI controlled strategy game units at first glance. Its persistent world, which somewhat hellishly promises an eternal conflict informed by its players’ actions, continues to improve as well thanks to patches that continually refine and add to the game.

Yesterday’s Update 57 brought a wealth of these improvements, reworking its weather systems (including snow and rain storms), introducing new structures to help players manage these weather effects, and adding in new ships meant to transport resources and heavy vehicles. Alongside this, creator Siege Camp has also brought in quality of life tweaks, including an overhaul of its inventory system.

This update has helped boost Foxhole’s audience size. Whereas the game peaked at 643 players on Monday, it jumped up to 5,457 active players when Update 57 launched yesterday. The game’s currently maintaining a solid 2,858 concurrent players at the time of writing as well.

If you want to hop in now, you can find more details or pick up a copy of Foxhole on Steam right here.

Otherwise, you can check out other options by taking a look at our favorite WW2 games and MMO games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.