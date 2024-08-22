There are quite a few interesting new shooters on the horizon, but one that I’m really eager to get my hands on is FragPunk. This slick tactical FPS looks very much like Valorant on the surface, but it adds a new layer of strategy with a card system that will test your deck-building skills just as much as your aim. FragPunk just got a fresh trailer with some new snippets of gameplay, which is well worth a watch, but what’s even more exciting is that it’s just announced a closed beta is coming to Steam and Xbox very soon.

Genre mashups are all the rage right now, but merging a hero-based FPS game with a deckbuilder? I didn’t see that one coming. It sounds like it’ll be a lot to handle, but from what I’ve seen of FragPunk so far, it looks extremely fun and manageable. I guess in a way it’s not much different to picking your desired scorestreaks in Call of Duty and picking the right moment in a match to call them in… except instead of UAVs and chopper gunners, you’re getting bouncing bullets and supersizing your opponent’s head.

The new trailer, which debuted during Xbox’s Gamescom Day 2 livestream, shows some new cards in action and plenty of cool gameplay clips. It also shows how some cards can also affect and cancel out ones in your opponents’ deck.

At the end of the trailer, we get confirmation that a closed beta is on the way, and you won’t be waiting long at all to potentially play it.

The FragPunk closed beta will arrive in early October on Steam and Xbox, and you can sign up for it right now. As this is a closed beta with limited capacity, there’s no guarantee you’ll get invited. However, if you were part of its alpha earlier in the year, you’re place in the closed beta is already secured.

If you want to check out more about FragPunk or sign yourself up for the beta, you can do so on its Steam page here.

Until then, here are some of the best multiplayer games that we recommend jumping into right now. Or, if you’re into the deckbuilder side of FragPunk, you’ll find plenty of excellent roguelikes with similar mechanics.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.