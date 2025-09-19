Fragpunk codes September 2025

What are the new Fragpunk codes? This 5v5 shooter breaks all the rules when it comes to traditional shooters, providing you with access to Shard Cards that let you drastically change the game on the fly. For example, you can strengthen your weapons to give you an edge in battle, or instantly regain health right after a tough encounter.

Let's be clear, our list of the latest Fragpunk codes won't make you any better at the FPS game. However, the in-game rewards they provide should make you look cooler, and really, isn't that all any of us want in life? If you do want to strengthen your fragging skills, check out our Fragpunk tier list to study the competition so you know what to look out for in combat. For now, here's our list of the active Fragpunk codes available right now.

All Fragpunk codes

Here are all the active Fragpunk codes:

FRAGPUNKFPS - 1,500 Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys

- 1,500 Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys FRAGPUNK2025 - 300 Gold, 168x Fragpunk Coins, 1x Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

Expired codes:

SPEEDFP2025

ennawei0307

CHOWH1FP2025

FPCMZ9L4

FPCMZQ2Z

FPCMZ7K9

FPCMZF3R

FPCMZ5T8

NIJIFRAGPUNK

FRAGPUNKFPS

LOCKLEARFP2025

GOTAGAFP2025

BTRAFP2025

TENZFP2025

SHROUDFP2025

RECRENTFP2025

How to redeem Fragpunk codes

Here are all the steps you need to redeem Fragpunk codes and claim your in-game rewards:

At the main menu, press the Escape key and select the 'Redemption Code' button.

Enter your code and hit 'Redeem'.

In the bottom-right corner of the main menu, click the Email/Inbox icon.

Inside your inbox, you can click the 'Claim All' button to take all your in-game rewards.

Where to find Fragpunk codes

The Fragpunk developers tend to give out codes on its social media channels, so we recommend taking a look at the Fragpunk Discord and Facebook pages to see if there are any new posts. We should note that we're always looking out for these codes, so it's definitely worth your time to check back to this page as we'll do all the hard work for you.

You should have everything you need to claim in-game rewards using the latest Fragpunk codes. Since you're here, you may want to take a look at our best free PC games list to find more multiplayer games just like Fragpunk.