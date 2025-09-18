Free Epic games this week September 2025

What are the free games on the Epic Games Store this week? Each week in 2025, Epic is giving away free games for you to own forever. These games are separate from the free-to-play games available on the store, and you only have one week to claim them.

Epic has given away over $10,000 worth of games since 2018, and it doesn't look like they're going to stop any time soon. It's worth checking in each week to see which games are on offer. Occasionally, you can even redeem in-game goodies and exclusive items for your favorite free PC games. Let's take a look at the free Epic games right now, and what to expect from upcoming games on the Epic Games Store.

What are the free Epic games this week?

Here's what's free on the Epic Store right now:

Project Winter

Samorost 2

Project Winter

Project Winter is a frosty wilderness survival game that lets you and up to seven other friends work your way through the frozen tundra in a desperate bid to escape. However, Project Winter is also a social deception game, which, in Among Us-style fashion, will set some of your nearest and dearest up as traitors who are tasked with scuppering your attempts by any means necessary.

Samorost 2

Predicated on the abstract and surreal, Samorost 2 puts you, a space gnome, on a rescue mission to save your dog which has been kidnapped by a group of "mischievous" aliens. This bizarre adventure certainly isn't one to be missed.

Upcoming free Epic games

Watch the trailer above to prepare for next week's free game, Project Winter, which accompanies wacky point-and-click puzzle adventure Samorost 2 from September 18.

Anything beyond that is locked up tight in the vault, and we'll likely find out next week what's coming along after the games above. Check back closer to the time for full confirmation of the next free games.

All free Epic games 2025

Here are all the free Epic games released so far this year:

Ghostrunner 2 (September 11 - 18)

Monument Valley 2 (September 11 - 18)

The Battle of Polytopia (September 11 - 18)

Monument Valley (September 4 - 11)

Machinarium (August 28 - September 4)

Make Way (August 28 - September 4)

Kamaeru (August 21 - 28)

Strange Horticulture (August 21 - 28)

Hidden Folks (August 14 - 21)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (August 14 - 21)

112 Operator (August 7 - 14)

Road Redemption (August 7 - 14)

Keylocker (July 31 - August 7)

Pilgrims (July 31 - August 7)

Legion TD2 (July 17 - 24)

Sky Racket (July 10 - 17)

Figment 2 (July 10 - 17)

Backpack Hero (July 3 - 10)

Figment (July 3 - 10)

The Operator (June 19 - 26)

Two Point Hospital (June 12 - 19)

Deathloop (June 5 - 12)

Ogu and the Secret Forest (June 5 - 12)

Tiny Tina's Wonderland (May 29 - June 5)

Inside (May 29 - June 5)

Sifu (May 22 - 29)

Gigapocalypse (May 22 - 29)

Deliver At All costs (May 22 - 29)

Dead Island 2 (May 15 - 22)

Happy Game (May 15 - 22)

Deadtime Defenders (May 8 - 15)

Touch Type Tale (May 8 - 15)

Super Space Club (May 1 - 8)

Chuchel (April 24 - May 1)

Albion Online Welcome Gift (April 24 - May 1)

Botanicula (April 17 - 24)

Firestone Free Offer (April 17 - 24)

River City Girls (April 10 - 17)

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (April 10 - 17)

Arcadegeddon (April 10 - 17)

Cat Quest II (April 3 - 10)

Neko Ghost, Jump! (March 27 - April 3)

Cat Quest (March 27 - April 3)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (March 20 - 27)

World of Warships: Anniversary Party Favor (March 13 - 20)

Mortal Shell (March 13 - 20)

Them's Fightin' Herds (March 6 - 13)

Mages of Mystralia (February 27 - March 6)

World War Z: Aftermath (February 20 - 27)

Garden Story (February 20 - 27)

F1 Manager 2024 (February 13 - 20)

Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle (February 13 - 20)

Humankind Standard Edition (February 6 - 13)

Beyond Blue (February 6 - 13)

Undying (January 1 - February 6)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (January 23 - 30)

Escape Academy (January 16 - 23)

Turmoil (January 9 - 16)

Hell Let Loose (January 2 - 9)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (January 1 - 2)

Now you're caught up on this week's free Epic Games Store games, here are some of the best PC games to keep an eye out for. We've also got free Steam games for you to download right now, plus the dates for the next Steam sale to save your pennies.