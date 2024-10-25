The best way get premium games free each month

Though there are lots of gaming subscription services around these days, I firmly believe that Humble Choice is the best of the bunch. This long-running service offers eight stunning games (to keep) for an a fraction of what you’d pay if you bought them. On top of this, it also gives you monthly coupons which you can use to get up to 20% off in the Humble Store.

Some of the best PC games have been featured in Humble Choice and the quality of titles in the service is showing no signs of slowing down. Hubble Bundle has long been the go-to platform for cheap games, which also comes with the benefit of supporting charity, be the iconic bundles or buying games directly from the store.

A Humble Choice subscription costs just $11.99 / £8.99 a month, and the value you get in return is gargantuan. In fact, in recent months, we’ve seen the game value go as high as $290, meaning you save $278 by opting for a Choice subscription over buying these games separately.

Monthly free games

Here are just some of the standout titles featured in Humble Choice recently:

Remnant 2

Personal 5 Strikers

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Callisto Protocol

Nioh 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Disco Elysium

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

It’s not all about the big triple-A games though, because Humble Choice is also an incredible pathway to discovering and playing some of the best indie games on PC. I’ve personally loved finding new titles that just passed me by previously. Games like OTXO, Unpacking, Beacon Pines, Dome Keeper, and many more would have simply never ended up in my Steam library if not for Humble Choice.

Exclusive Humble Choice deals

But let’s talk about the hefty bargains exclusively available to Humble Choice subscribers. First off is the length of service discount, which starts out at 10% off all items in the Humble Store, and grows up to 20% off once you’ve been subscribed for a whole year. This means you can bag some of the newest releases for 20% cheaper than on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Other discounts are given in the form of vouchers. These vouchers rotate with the monthly games and can either be a big discount on a new and upcoming release, or a discount on DLC for games included in that month’s game lineup. A great example of this is when Starship Troopers: Extermination was part of Humble Choice, a voucher for saving 25% on the Raising Hell DLC was offered to further increase the value of the Choice package. Likewise, a 20% off voucher was recently included for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, meaning the cheapest way to buy the game brand new was by having a Humble Choice subscription.

Finally, there is access to the Humble Game Vault, a collection of over 50 DRM-free indie games that are free to play as part of your subscription. These games are accessed via the Humble app for Windows, and again there are some underrated gems hidden away in this collection.

All in all, Humble Choice is unrivaled when it comes to value. Even if you isolate just the monthly games, spending $11.99 / £8.99 to get eight great games is a deal that you just cannot pass up. Better still, many of the monthly games are often compatible with the Steam Deck and many of the best handheld gaming PCs, offering a further level of depth to the value on offer.

Read our list of the best new PC games so you know what to look out for with Humble Choice.