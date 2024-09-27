When Elden Ring and Dark Souls creator FromSoftware launched the latest instalment in its long-running Armored Core mech combat series, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, it seemed to ignite a renewed interest in robot battling among general videogame players. That can only have been a good thing for Square Enix, a company that’s been remaking its classic mech series Front Mission through new versions of the first two games in the series and, as we’ve seen today, is preparing to put out its third entry under the title Front Mission 3: Remake.

This latest classic strategy game rework was debuted at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show, Front Mission 3: Remake featuring at the event with a playable demo of the work in progress. This new entry, based on the first Front Mission to come out in North America, Europe, and Australia, looks to modernize the visuals of its source material and tweak various other aspects besides. Whether these changes will be an improvement on the original is hard to say, but evidence is good that the studio responsible for it is ready to support the game past launch.

While remake developer Forever Entertainment prepares Front Mission 3’s new version, it’s also shared news on prior entries. Just today, the studio announced that a free update dubbed ‘Mercenaries,’ is set to come out next Thursday, October 3 for Front Mission 2: Remake. It includes six new maps, a local multiplayer mode, six new single player missions, and an expanded cast that adds in a new commander and 15 new characters to deploy.

Considering that Front Mission 3: Remake has only been officially announced for Nintendo Switch — the previous remakes were exclusive to Nintendo’s platform for a limited time before coming to PC — and doesn’t currently have a launch date, now seems like a good time to check out its predecessors.

The good news is that the first two Front Mission remakes from 2022 and last year are currently discounted on Steam in the Tactical Warfare bundle, which includes both Front Mission 1st: Remake and Front Mission 2: Remake for 20% off, or $55.98 USD / £47.20. Grab the bundle right here.

