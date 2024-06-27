It’s disappointing, maybe a little frustrating, but in a lot of instances I think games being delayed is a good thing in the long run. Frostpunk 2 is one of the most-wanted new strategy and city-building games of 2024, and after tearing through Cities Skylines 2 and experimenting with Manor Lords, I was all fired up for 11bit’s sequel which was scheduled to land in July. The Frostpunk 2 launch date has just been delayed and that might seem like bad news. But it’s for a good reason – based on initial feedback, the developers want to make it better.

The Frostpunk 2 release date will still arrive in 2024, and it’s only been pushed back a couple of months. A city-building and strategy game with a bleak survival aesthetic, our own Frostpunk 2 preview finds plenty to be excited about, particularly the new and more in-depth political wranglings. Potentially, this will be one of the strongest games of the year. According to 11bit, this short delay will help the studio make Frostpunk 2 even better.

The new Frostpunk 2 release date is Friday September 20, 2024. It’s only a delay of two months and it’s inspired by feedback from the game’s open beta.

“Based on the surveys we received after playing the beta, the average rating you gave us was 8 out of 10,” 11bit explains. “We’re super grateful for that. At the same time, it was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still-growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, it was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed, and what didn’t quite land yet.

“This allowed us to prioritize things better, and bring upfront the features and modifications we were already working on. But we also realized that to guarantee the best possible experience on launch, we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release.”

I’d much rather wait longer for a game to arrive than play something that launches prematurely and unfinished. Frostpunk 2 is still on its way soon, but now, hopefully, it will be even better than what we’ve seen so far.

