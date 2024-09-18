If you buy Frostpunk 2 in the next few days, you’ll get a free game with it. That’s right, purchasing the new post-apocalyptic survival game nets you an underloved tower defense strategy game at no extra cost. You don’t have forever to do it and it’s limited to a specific platform, but a free game is a free game. So if you’ve been eying up the 11 bit studios sequel anyway, and the game I’ll soon describe sounds like it’s for you, here’s an opportunity to play it at no extra cost.

Buying Frostpunk 2 before Monday September 23 means you’ll get Anomaly: Warzone Earth for free. You need to pick up the survival strategy game on GOG for the deal to work, though, so keep in mind that it won’t be added to your Steam library. Other than that, it’s all pretty simple from here.

You can either pick up the Standard or Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2 to get this free extra. If you buy the Deluxe Edition, you also get 72 hours of advanced access ahead of the Frostpunk 2 release date. If you’re reading this over the next couple of days, that means you get to play 11 bit studios’ new game right now.

What exactly is Anomaly: Warzone Earth, then? It’s a 2011 strategy tower defense game from 11 bit studios, except not really. It’s actually a reverse tower defense game, where you guide a military squad through major cities decimated by aliens. You need to explore the map as your convoy slowly travels through the alien defenses, using an array of abilities and knowledge of the terrain to help them advance unscathed.

Think of it like the strategy of XCOM blended with the decision-making of Bloons Tower Defense 6 (yes, really). You dart around as the commander, gathering resources for more units, abilities to wipe out alien defenses, and an entire story mode to sink into.

If you buy either the Standard or Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2 on GOG before Monday September 23, Anomaly Warzone Earth will automatically be added to your library. Buying the Deluxe Edition before Friday September 20 also grants you advanced access. You can find the game on GOG right here.

Our detailed Frostpunk 2 review can tell you everything else you need to know. Reid gave it an 8/10, praising the narrative considerations that weigh over every decision. “Frostpunk 2 makes clever reconsiderations of, and expansions on, the first game’s design,” they write, “offering a better rounded, even harsher follow-up to the original’s concept.”

